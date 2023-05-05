Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $96,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,407. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.79. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $366.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

