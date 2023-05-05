Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,034 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $50,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,964,000 after buying an additional 741,453 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,138,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386,109 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,702. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

