Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,054 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $44,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $296.07. 760,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,805. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $216.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $298.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,093 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.