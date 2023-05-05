Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 113000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canada Carbon Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Canada Carbon

(Get Rating)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.