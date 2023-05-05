Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$185.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$175.00. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “sell” rating and set a C$150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$169.34.

Shares of CNR traded up C$2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$162.88. 392,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$160.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$161.91. The stock has a market cap of C$107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$137.26 and a 1-year high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

