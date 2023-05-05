Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$105.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.13.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching C$77.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,765. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.84. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$58.75 and a 1-year high of C$87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C($0.25). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 25.86%. The business had revenue of C$9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.476386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total transaction of C$400,010.00. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

