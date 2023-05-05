CannabisCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $4.78 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $515,536.28 and approximately $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,017.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00301087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.09 or 0.00537778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.01 or 0.00406578 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001101 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.