Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Lifted to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canopy Growth from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Canopy Growth Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.10. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. Research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

