Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 123000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Canstar Resources Trading Down 15.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.20.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 78,700 hectares comprising 73 mineral exploration licences located within the Coast of Bays region of south-central Newfoundland.

