Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 357 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 70,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

NYSE BBWI opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $54.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

