Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 801 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MPLX opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.37.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Mplx Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

