Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 579.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in American Express by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after buying an additional 137,811 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $148.81 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.56 and its 200 day moving average is $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

