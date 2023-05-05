Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 3,046 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 190.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $45.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

