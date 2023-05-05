Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.