Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

