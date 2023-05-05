Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.77.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

