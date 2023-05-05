Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $320.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

