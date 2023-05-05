Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 420 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,163,000 after buying an additional 310,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $197.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

