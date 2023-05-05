Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is ARGA Investment Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844,652 shares during the quarter. Capri comprises 2.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.83% of Capri worth $60,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Capri by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.88. 566,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

