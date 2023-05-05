Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT Raised to $8.00 at Craig Hallum

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Cardlytics stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. 2,016,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $210.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 155.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 220.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels.

