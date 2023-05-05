Casper Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $657.48 million and approximately $15.92 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,691,274,252 coins and its circulating supply is 10,990,794,330 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,689,487,452 with 10,989,114,585 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.06114349 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $15,833,914.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.