Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Announces Earnings Results

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.99. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

