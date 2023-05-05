CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Trading 9.7% Higher

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.43. 886,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 735,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter worth about $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.