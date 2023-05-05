CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered CDW from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.63.

CDW Trading Down 0.7 %

CDW stock opened at $163.86 on Thursday. CDW has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.60.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,102,000 after purchasing an additional 717,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 373.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 874,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,345,000 after purchasing an additional 689,288 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

