Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $40.29 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $365.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.09 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 16.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,980,000 after buying an additional 1,535,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,633,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,798,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,167,000 after purchasing an additional 634,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

