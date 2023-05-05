Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
CLDX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.
Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 290,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,627. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.07 and a current ratio of 17.07. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $48.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
