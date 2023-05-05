Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) EVP Buys $16,800.00 in Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Michael Martin bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Michael Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Michael Martin purchased 130 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $2,386.80.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVCY opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVCY. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 56.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

