Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.12 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $83,088.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,847.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,158 shares of company stock worth $3,203,879 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60,215 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

