CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.15.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

