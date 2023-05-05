Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 100,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 163,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Charlotte’s Web Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as oil, gummies, capsules, pain relief, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional, and over-the-counter wellness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.