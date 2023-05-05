Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Charter Communications by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $348.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $515.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.43.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

