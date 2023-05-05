Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/2/2023 – Check Point Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/2/2023 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $135.00.

5/2/2023 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $132.00.

5/2/2023 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $145.00 to $135.00.

5/2/2023 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $105.00.

5/2/2023 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $130.00.

5/2/2023 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $130.00.

5/2/2023 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $129.00 to $125.00.

5/2/2023 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $127.00.

5/1/2023 – Check Point Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

4/17/2023 – Check Point Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Check Point Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/12/2023 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

3/16/2023 – Check Point Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.96. 963,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,982. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.48. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93.

Get Check Point Software Technologies Ltd alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 188,507 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 80.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.