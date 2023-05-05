Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $133.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.09.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $118.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after buying an additional 188,507 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.