Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.
Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.29. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse
In other news, Director Katherine Oliver bought 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares in the company, valued at $987,480.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.
Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile
The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.
