Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.29. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other news, Director Katherine Oliver bought 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares in the company, valued at $987,480.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,834,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,116,000 after buying an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after buying an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143,996 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150,810 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.