Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Craig Hallum

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Chegg Trading Down 7.2 %

Chegg stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.15. Chegg has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27.

Insider Activity

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Chegg by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 80.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading

