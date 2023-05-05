Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Chesapeake Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CPK opened at $124.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.21. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $105.79 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $961,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $652,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,219,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $6,750,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 55,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

See Also

