Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.9% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $156.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.65 and its 200-day moving average is $171.62.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

