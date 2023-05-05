Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of CIM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,379. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 113.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 885,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,162 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 102.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 870,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 439,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after purchasing an additional 405,765 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Chimera Investment

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

