Chord Energy Co. (CHRD) to Issue None Dividend of $3.22 on May 30th

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 3.22 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Chord Energy Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ CHRD traded up $6.20 on Friday, reaching $140.13. 37,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,721. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $93.35 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.70. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

CHRD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $250.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,048 shares of company stock worth $1,007,693 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,579,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,615,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,506,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,640,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

