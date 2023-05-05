Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Declares $3.22 None Dividend

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 3.22 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Chord Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CHRD opened at $140.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $181.34.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $250.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,243,148.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,048 shares of company stock worth $1,007,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $59,579,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,615,000. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,506,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,640,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

