Christopher Heery Sells 3,000 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $130,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,692 shares in the company, valued at $507,900.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $547,626.42.

On Monday, April 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $92,130.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $214,343.82.

Arcellx Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ACLX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.58. 519,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,552. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of -0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arcellx by 236.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arcellx by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

