Christopher Heery Sells 3,000 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $130,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,692 shares in the company, valued at $507,900.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 24th, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $547,626.42.
- On Monday, April 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $92,130.00.
- On Thursday, February 9th, Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $214,343.82.
Arcellx Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:ACLX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.58. 519,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,552. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of -0.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
Arcellx Company Profile
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcellx (ACLX)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.