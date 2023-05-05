Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 1,433 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Trading Up 33.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings, Inc is a retail company, which engages in providing luxury skin care products from the Dead Sea. The firm focuses on biotechnological developments of the healthcare maintenance system. The company was founded on February 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

