CIBC Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$150.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on X. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered TMX Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

TMX Group stock opened at C$139.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. TMX Group has a one year low of C$123.03 and a one year high of C$142.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$135.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$135.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$274.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.6091644 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

