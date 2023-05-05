CIBC Cuts Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to C$58.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASGTF stock remained flat at $40.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Ltd. is a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. The firm delivers intelligence as a service to its global client base through a connected platform of industry technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. It helps commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycles.

