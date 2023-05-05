CIBC Raises Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS KMMPF remained flat at $12.38 during trading hours on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

