CIBC Raises TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$150.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of TMX Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Trading Down 0.4 %

TMXXF opened at $103.40 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.02.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.