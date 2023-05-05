Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Down 5.9%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 755,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,433,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

CIFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

