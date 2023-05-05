Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. 1,686,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,206,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.