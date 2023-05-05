Citigroup Cuts Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $60.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.67.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRI opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.