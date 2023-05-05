Citigroup Cuts CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Price Target to $6.50

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T Price Performance

Shares of CI&T stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83. CI&T has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). CI&T had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $116.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the third quarter worth $95,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth $118,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth $192,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.